First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 21.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/06/22 that U.S. Weighs New Rules for Regional Banks, Complicating Merger Plans

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Right Now?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FHN is 0.95.

The public float for FHN is 529.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FHN on March 07, 2023 was 5.23M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN’s stock has seen a -14.22% decrease for the week, with a -14.12% drop in the past month and a -14.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for First Horizon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.73% for FHN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $22 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FHN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at -13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -14.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.15. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from JORDAN D BRYAN, who sale 93,157 shares at the price of $24.80 back on Feb 24. After this action, JORDAN D BRYAN now owns 1,396,259 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $2,310,294 using the latest closing price.

AKINS TERRY LAWSON, the Sr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer of First Horizon Corporation, sale 4,694 shares at $24.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that AKINS TERRY LAWSON is holding 145,691 shares at $115,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.