First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF)’s stock price has decreased by -4.89 compared to its previous closing price of 15.94. however, the company has experienced a -4.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Right Now?

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FCF is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FCF is $16.92, which is $1.76 above the current price. The public float for FCF is 91.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCF on March 07, 2023 was 560.99K shares.

FCF’s Market Performance

FCF’s stock has seen a -4.65% decrease for the week, with a 0.13% rise in the past month and a 3.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.23% for FCF stock, with a simple moving average of 6.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCF

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCF reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for FCF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FCF, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

FCF Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCF fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.97. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation saw 8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCF starting from Price T Michael, who purchase 13,212 shares at the price of $13.87 back on Jan 27. After this action, Price T Michael now owns 321,756 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, valued at $183,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stands at +29.95. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.