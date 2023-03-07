F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX)’s stock price has increased by 16.48 compared to its previous closing price of 6.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FSTX is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for FSTX is 21.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.03% of that float. The average trading volume for FSTX on March 07, 2023 was 596.47K shares.

FSTX’s Market Performance

FSTX’s stock has seen a 32.80% increase for the week, with a 48.02% rise in the past month and a 26.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for F-star Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.69% for FSTX stock, with a simple moving average of 29.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FSTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSTX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FSTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

FSTX Trading at 31.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +48.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSTX rose by +32.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +198.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, F-star Therapeutics Inc. saw 12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSTX

Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -42.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.