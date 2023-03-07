F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is above average at 11.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.

The public float for FNB is 347.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FNB on March 07, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

FNB) stock’s latest price update

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 14.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB’s stock has fallen by -1.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.61% and a quarterly rise of 0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for F.N.B. Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.91% for FNB stock, with a simple moving average of 11.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $15.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNB reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for FNB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

FNB Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw 8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.