Examining the Volatility of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) Stock

The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has gone down by -4.07% for the week, with a -7.41% drop in the past month and a -6.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.45% for TD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.91% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TD is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TD is $79.52, which is $11.93 above the current price. The public float for TD is 1.79B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TD on March 07, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

TD) stock’s latest price update

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 65.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that TD Bank Nears Deal to Buy Cowen

TD Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.64. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +27.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.