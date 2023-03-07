Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s (PACB) Stock

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has seen a 1.66% increase in the past week, with a -23.67% drop in the past month, and a -17.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.04% for PACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.46% for PACB stock, with a simple moving average of 22.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.

The public float for PACB is 206.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PACB on March 07, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

PACB) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB)’s stock price has decreased by -6.91 compared to its previous closing price of 9.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Pacific Bio Pushes Back at Illumina With New No-Compromise Gene Readers

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACB reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PACB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to PACB, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

PACB Trading at -8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who sale 13,769 shares at the price of $9.49 back on Mar 03. After this action, HENRY CHRISTIAN O now owns 1,222,939 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $130,709 using the latest closing price.

Van Oene Mark, the of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 6,268 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Van Oene Mark is holding 965,871 shares at $59,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Equity return is now at value -48.20, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.