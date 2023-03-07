Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA)’s stock price has increased by 6.15 compared to its previous closing price of 1.95. however, the company has experienced a 84.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EUDA is 7.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On March 07, 2023, EUDA’s average trading volume was 79.91K shares.

EUDA’s Market Performance

EUDA stock saw an increase of 84.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.35% and a quarterly increase of -26.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.36% for Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.33% for EUDA stock, with a simple moving average of -69.94% for the last 200 days.

EUDA Trading at 29.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.62%, as shares surge +16.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA rose by +84.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4100. In addition, Euda Health Holdings Limited saw 25.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.