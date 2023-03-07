Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is above average at 7.22x. The 36-month beta value for EQH is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQH is $38.62, which is $7.02 above than the current price. The public float for EQH is 361.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of EQH on March 07, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

EQH) stock’s latest price update

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 32.15. but the company has seen a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

EQH’s Market Performance

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has experienced a 0.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.83% drop in the past month, and a -0.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for EQH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.44% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of 7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EQH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EQH Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.03. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw 10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Pearson Mark, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $30.19 back on Nov 15. After this action, Pearson Mark now owns 425,307 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $905,601 using the latest closing price.

Pearson Mark, the President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $30.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Pearson Mark is holding 435,307 shares at $901,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Equity return is now at value 55.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.