Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is 19.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EMR is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is $101.85, which is $14.63 above the current market price. The public float for EMR is 565.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On March 07, 2023, EMR’s average trading volume was 3.61M shares.

EMR) stock’s latest price update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)’s stock price has increased by 1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 85.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Emerson Bids to Buy National Instruments for Nearly $7 Billion

EMR’s Market Performance

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen a 6.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.73% decline in the past month and a -8.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for EMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.11% for EMR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $97 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to EMR, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

EMR Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.14. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who sale 4,603 shares at the price of $95.86 back on Nov 16. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 99,591 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $441,244 using the latest closing price.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J, the Senior Exec. VP and CFO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 83,073 shares at $91.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that DELLAQUILA FRANK J is holding 271,785 shares at $7,565,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +16.46. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.