Edison International (EIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has increased by 1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 67.30. However, the company has seen a 0.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is above average at 42.95x. The 36-month beta value for EIX is also noteworthy at 0.81.

The public float for EIX is 382.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume of EIX on March 07, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Edison International (EIX) has seen a 0.43% increase in the past week, with a -0.47% drop in the past month, and a 4.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for EIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for EIX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EIX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

EIX Trading at 2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.02. In addition, Edison International saw 7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from CHANG VANESSA C L, who purchase 111 shares at the price of $69.30 back on May 02. After this action, CHANG VANESSA C L now owns 6,178 shares of Edison International, valued at $7,692 using the latest closing price.

CHANG VANESSA C L, the Director of Edison International, purchase 155 shares at $67.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that CHANG VANESSA C L is holding 6,011 shares at $10,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Edison International (EIX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.