Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Stock Faces 3.58% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a 3.19% increase in the past week, with a 7.67% gain in the past month, and a 20.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.58% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) by analysts is $60972.45, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of EC was 2.43M shares.

EC) stock’s latest price update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has increased by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 11.43. however, the company has experienced a 3.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a 3.19% increase in the past week, with a 7.67% gain in the past month, and a 20.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.58% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

EC Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.86 for the present operating margin

+43.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +20.96. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.