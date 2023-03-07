Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Stock Observes 44.09% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has seen a 43.09% increase in the past week, with a 20.94% gain in the past month, and a 80.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for DUOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.71% for DUOL stock, with a simple moving average of 44.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DUOL is $118.13, which is -$9.23 below than the current price. The public float for DUOL is 21.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.36% of that float. The average trading volume of DUOL on March 07, 2023 was 456.48K shares.

DUOL) stock’s latest price update

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL)’s stock price has increased by 6.77 compared to its previous closing price of 119.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

The stock of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has seen a 43.09% increase in the past week, with a 20.94% gain in the past month, and a 80.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for DUOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.71% for DUOL stock, with a simple moving average of 44.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUOL reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for DUOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to DUOL, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

DUOL Trading at 47.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +27.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL rose by +43.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.06. In addition, Duolingo Inc. saw 79.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from von Ahn Luis, who sale 153,514 shares at the price of $118.34 back on Mar 03. After this action, von Ahn Luis now owns 0 shares of Duolingo Inc., valued at $18,166,372 using the latest closing price.

Clemens Sara, the Director of Duolingo Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $118.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Clemens Sara is holding 3,237 shares at $2,365,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.