Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 20.63. however, the company has experienced a -0.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is 10.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DBX is 0.83.

The average price recommended by analysts for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is $27.33, which is $6.35 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 266.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On March 07, 2023, DBX’s average trading volume was 2.73M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX stock saw a decrease of -0.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Dropbox Inc. (DBX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.76% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.15. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Volkmer Bart, who sale 13,667 shares at the price of $20.54 back on Feb 27. After this action, Volkmer Bart now owns 241,255 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $280,773 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 2,369 shares at $20.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 448,707 shares at $49,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Equity return is now at value -116.00, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.