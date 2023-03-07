Domo Inc. (DOMO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.17.

The public float for DOMO is 30.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOMO on March 07, 2023 was 671.21K shares.

DOMO) stock’s latest price update

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)’s stock price has increased by 3.79 compared to its previous closing price of 15.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DOMO’s Market Performance

Domo Inc. (DOMO) has seen a 8.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.94% decline in the past month and a 10.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for DOMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.02% for DOMO stock, with a simple moving average of -21.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOMO, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at 12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.50. In addition, Domo Inc. saw 15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $13.96 back on Dec 22. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 295,008 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $52,359 using the latest closing price.

MELLOR JOHN M, the CEO of Domo Inc., sale 6,924 shares at $14.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MELLOR JOHN M is holding 365,353 shares at $101,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.30 for the present operating margin

+73.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -39.58. Equity return is now at value 87.30, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.