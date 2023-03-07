Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Stock Showcases -5.83% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has seen a 7.00% increase in the past week, with a -12.25% drop in the past month, and a -17.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for DPZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.83% for DPZ stock, with a simple moving average of -12.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is 25.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DPZ is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is $340.74, which is $29.79 above the current market price. The public float for DPZ is 35.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On March 07, 2023, DPZ’s average trading volume was 698.16K shares.

DPZ) stock’s latest price update

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)’s stock price has increased by 3.79 compared to its previous closing price of 304.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Domino’s Is Today’s Worst S&P 500 Stock. Inflation Hits Deliveries Business.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $315 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to DPZ, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

DPZ Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $333.73. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw -8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from WEINER RUSSELL J, who purchase 3,333 shares at the price of $303.58 back on Mar 02. After this action, WEINER RUSSELL J now owns 3,333 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $1,011,840 using the latest closing price.

HEADEN CYNTHIA A, the EVP, Supply Chain Services of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 75 shares at $347.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that HEADEN CYNTHIA A is holding 2,846 shares at $26,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stands at +9.97. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with 27.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.