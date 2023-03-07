Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is $162.25, which is $17.37 above the current market price. The public float for DLTR is 218.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLTR on March 07, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

DLTR) stock’s latest price update

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.41 compared to its previous closing price of 149.15. However, the company has experienced a 0.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that Dollar Tree Stock Rises After Earnings Beat

DLTR’s Market Performance

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has seen a 0.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.25% decline in the past month and a -3.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for DLTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for DLTR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $150 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLTR reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for DLTR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Accumulate” to DLTR, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

DLTR Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.02. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc. saw 1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from Jacobs David A., who sale 1,346 shares at the price of $162.80 back on Apr 08. After this action, Jacobs David A. now owns 17,085 shares of Dollar Tree Inc., valued at $219,123 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs David A., the Chief Strategy Officer of Dollar Tree Inc., sale 542 shares at $157.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Jacobs David A. is holding 18,431 shares at $85,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.85 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc. stands at +5.70. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.