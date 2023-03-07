DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, DOCU stock has gone up by 7.35%, with a monthly decline of -5.43% and a quarterly surge of 32.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for DocuSign Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for DOCU stock, with a simple moving average of 8.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) by analysts is $63.60, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for DOCU is 197.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of DOCU was 5.50M shares.

DOCU) stock’s latest price update

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 65.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that DocuSign Plans to Lay Off 10% of Workers

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

In the past week, DOCU stock has gone up by 7.35%, with a monthly decline of -5.43% and a quarterly surge of 32.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for DocuSign Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for DOCU stock, with a simple moving average of 8.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DOCU, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

DOCU Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.60. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw 15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Springer Daniel D., who sale 147,008 shares at the price of $55.08 back on Jan 19. After this action, Springer Daniel D. now owns 1,225,714 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $8,097,603 using the latest closing price.

Springer Daniel D., the Director of DocuSign Inc., sale 147,009 shares at $58.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Springer Daniel D. is holding 1,377,326 shares at $8,543,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.68 for the present operating margin

+77.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -3.32. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.