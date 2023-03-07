DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DKS is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DKS is $139.82, which is -$7.41 below the current price. The public float for DKS is 57.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKS on March 07, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

DKS) stock’s latest price update

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS)’s stock price has increased by 9.85 compared to its previous closing price of 132.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

DKS’s Market Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has experienced a 12.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.93% rise in the past month, and a 21.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for DKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.27% for DKS stock, with a simple moving average of 35.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $140 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKS reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for DKS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to DKS, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DKS Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS rose by +12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.93. In addition, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. saw 20.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from Rak Vladimir, who sale 29,144 shares at the price of $112.43 back on Dec 21. After this action, Rak Vladimir now owns 48,260 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., valued at $3,276,688 using the latest closing price.

Hayes John Edward III, the SVP, General Counsel of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $120.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Hayes John Edward III is holding 26,231 shares at $120,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.78 for the present operating margin

+38.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stands at +12.36. Equity return is now at value 52.20, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.