Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 12.52. However, the company has seen a -1.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that M&A Is Slowing as Financing Costs Tick Higher

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is 7.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DB is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is $15.18, which is -$0.02 below the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.91B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On March 07, 2023, DB’s average trading volume was 3.57M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

DB’s stock has seen a -1.32% decrease for the week, with a -1.08% drop in the past month and a 16.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for DB stock, with a simple moving average of 22.12% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw 6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +20.80. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.