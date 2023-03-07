D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by analysts is $108.97, which is $17.94 above the current market price. The public float for DHI is 302.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of DHI was 2.74M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 92.78. However, the company has experienced a -0.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Housing Market Shows Signs of Thawing

DHI’s Market Performance

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a -0.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.15% decline in the past month and a 5.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for DHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.95% for DHI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $102.50 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

DHI Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.83. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Allen Barbara K, who sale 1,748 shares at the price of $96.77 back on Jan 27. After this action, Allen Barbara K now owns 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $169,154 using the latest closing price.

Romanowski Paul J, the EVP and COO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $89.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Romanowski Paul J is holding 76,185 shares at $2,690,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.