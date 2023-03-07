Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has decreased by -6.72 compared to its previous closing price of 41.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84.

The public float for CYTK is 90.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.16% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CYTK was 1.07M shares.

CYTK’s Market Performance

CYTK’s stock has seen a -8.96% decrease for the week, with a -12.19% drop in the past month and a -7.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for Cytokinetics Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.76% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of -11.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CYTK, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CYTK Trading at -9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.07. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -14.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Wong Robert, who sale 2,234 shares at the price of $45.21 back on Feb 21. After this action, Wong Robert now owns 24,789 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $100,999 using the latest closing price.

Malik Fady Ibraham, the EVP Research & Development of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 7,000 shares at $43.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Malik Fady Ibraham is holding 156,589 shares at $306,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.54 for the present operating margin

+86.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -305.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.