Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) by analysts is $73.02, which is $9.45 above the current market price. The public float for CTVA is 711.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CTVA was 3.25M shares.

CTVA) stock’s latest price update

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 63.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Corteva CEO Chuck Magro Bought Up Stock

CTVA’s Market Performance

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has experienced a 1.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.02% rise in the past month, and a -4.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for CTVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.80% for CTVA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $78 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTVA reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for CTVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTVA, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

CTVA Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.22. In addition, Corteva Inc. saw 7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Magro Charles V., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $60.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Magro Charles V. now owns 126,095 shares of Corteva Inc., valued at $2,425,480 using the latest closing price.

Grimm Audrey, the of Corteva Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $62.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Grimm Audrey is holding 7,511 shares at $627,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc. stands at +6.90. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.