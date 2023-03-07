Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is 19.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ED is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is $89.00, which is -$1.49 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 354.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On March 07, 2023, ED’s average trading volume was 1.69M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 91.63. but the company has seen a 1.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

ED’s Market Performance

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has seen a 1.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.94% decline in the past month and a -6.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for ED stock, with a simple moving average of -2.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $92 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

ED Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.35. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 26 shares at the price of $89.35 back on Feb 28. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 19,287 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.

HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 26 shares at $89.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,100 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.