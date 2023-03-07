Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, SID stock has gone up by 5.83%, with a monthly decline of -1.15% and a quarterly surge of 26.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.53% for SID stock, with a simple moving average of 17.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is 9.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SID is 1.77.

The public float for SID is 654.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On March 07, 2023, SID’s average trading volume was 3.00M shares.

SID) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID)’s stock price has decreased by -2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 3.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SID Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw 29.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.24 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +25.59. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.