Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 13.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/06/22 that Cinemark Sales Soar as Theatergoers Return

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CNK is at 2.28.

The public float for CNK is 108.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CNK on March 07, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

CNK’s Market Performance

CNK’s stock has seen a -3.01% decrease for the week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month and a -1.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for Cinemark Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.42% for CNK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CNK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CNK Trading at 21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw 56.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from SENIOR ENRIQUE, who sale 35,054 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 09. After this action, SENIOR ENRIQUE now owns 46,609 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $437,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Equity return is now at value -133.50, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.