Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.

The public float for CDTX is 63.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDTX on March 07, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. but the company has seen a 6.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX’s stock has risen by 6.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.97% and a quarterly rise of 142.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.10% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.21% for CDTX stock, with a simple moving average of 102.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

WBB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDTX reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for CDTX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CDTX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CDTX Trading at 25.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.77%, as shares surge +2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +221.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +247.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6372. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 104.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Tari Leslie, who sale 11,814 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Jan 12. After this action, Tari Leslie now owns 1,484 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,177 using the latest closing price.

Shah Preetam, the CFO & CBO of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., sale 15,642 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Shah Preetam is holding 150,789 shares at $12,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Equity return is now at value -502.30, with -58.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.