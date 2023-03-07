China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CJJD is -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CJJD is $84.00, The public float for CJJD is 2.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CJJD on March 07, 2023 was 758.19K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CJJD) stock’s latest price update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD)’s stock price has increased by 4.68 compared to its previous closing price of 5.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CJJD’s Market Performance

CJJD’s stock has fallen by -17.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.68% and a quarterly rise of 191.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.12% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for CJJD stock, with a simple moving average of 98.37% for the last 200 days.

CJJD Trading at 28.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.03%, as shares surge +40.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD fell by -17.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw 56.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.55 for the present operating margin

+22.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at -1.94. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.