CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is $11.78, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for CCCS is 602.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCCS on March 07, 2023 was 739.27K shares.

CCCS) stock’s latest price update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 8.88. However, the company has experienced a -1.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

CCCS’s Market Performance

CCCS’s stock has fallen by -1.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.73% and a quarterly drop of -3.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for CCCS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CCCS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CCCS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

CCCS Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.12. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from PRIGGE MARY JO, who sale 796 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Dec 21. After this action, PRIGGE MARY JO now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $7,167 using the latest closing price.

PRIGGE MARY JO, the See Remarks of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 17,085 shares at $9.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that PRIGGE MARY JO is holding 0 shares at $154,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.31 for the present operating margin

+61.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at -36.16. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.