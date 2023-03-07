Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OWL is 428.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% of that float. On March 07, 2023, OWL’s average trading volume was 3.46M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OWL) stock’s latest price update

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 12.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Blue Owl Stock Is Higher as Earnings Beat Forecasts

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL’s stock has risen by 1.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly rise of 12.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Blue Owl Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.24% for OWL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OWL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for OWL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to OWL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

OWL Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc. saw 17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OWL starting from Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who sale 119,000 shares at the price of $12.15 back on Aug 24. After this action, Blue Pool Capital Ltd now owns 43,396,043 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc., valued at $1,445,850 using the latest closing price.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Blue Owl Capital Inc., sale 165,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Blue Pool Capital Ltd is holding 43,515,043 shares at $1,980,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stands at -0.68. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.