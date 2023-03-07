Black Knight Inc. (BKI): A Technical Analysis

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is $66.20, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for BKI is 150.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKI on March 07, 2023 was 951.48K shares.

BKI) stock’s latest price update

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI)’s stock price has increased by 3.88 compared to its previous closing price of 58.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/22 that Intercontinental Exchange to Buy Mortgage-Data Firm Black Knight for $13.1 Billion

BKI’s Market Performance

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has seen a 1.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.63% decline in the past month and a -1.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for BKI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for BKI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKI reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for BKI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BKI, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

BKI Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.84. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.98 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +29.16. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.