BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI)’s stock price has increased by 27.51 compared to its previous closing price of 6.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BIVI is at 2.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BIVI is $9.75, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 7.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.54% of that float. The average trading volume for BIVI on March 07, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BIVI’s stock has seen a 23.38% increase for the week, with a 53.95% rise in the past month and a 8.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.13% for BioVie Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.04% for BIVI stock, with a simple moving average of 121.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIVI reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for BIVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

BIVI Trading at 52.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.79%, as shares surge +61.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI rose by +23.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +204.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.01. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw 12.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -361.30, with -141.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.