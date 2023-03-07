Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS)’s stock price has increased by 10.11 compared to its previous closing price of 2.22. however, the company has experienced a 67.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bioventus Inc. (BVS) by analysts is $6.50, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for BVS is 52.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BVS was 1.25M shares.

BVS’s Market Performance

BVS’s stock has seen a 67.81% increase for the week, with a 11.36% rise in the past month and a 12.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.05% for Bioventus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.50% for BVS stock, with a simple moving average of -56.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVS

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to BVS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

BVS Trading at 13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.13%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS rose by +67.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.85. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw -6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from Nosenzo John, who sale 65,963 shares at the price of $11.12 back on Apr 04. After this action, Nosenzo John now owns 83,932 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $733,502 using the latest closing price.

Pavesio Alessandra, the SVP & Chief Science Officer of Bioventus Inc., sale 32,997 shares at $11.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Pavesio Alessandra is holding 148,309 shares at $368,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+67.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at +4.50. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.