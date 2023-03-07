Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has seen a -0.40% decrease in the past week, with a -9.98% drop in the past month, and a -4.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for BBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.63% for BBY stock, with a simple moving average of 7.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Right Now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54.

The public float for BBY is 200.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.72% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BBY was 2.37M shares.

BBY) stock’s latest price update

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 83.26. However, the company has experienced a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

BBY Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.00. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Harmon Damien, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $79.99 back on Dec 23. After this action, Harmon Damien now owns 42,805 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $199,975 using the latest closing price.

SCHULZE RICHARD M, the Chairman Emeritus of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 366,100 shares at $81.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that SCHULZE RICHARD M is holding 590,148 shares at $29,999,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.19 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +3.06. Equity return is now at value 60.70, with 10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.