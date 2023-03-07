Baytex Energy Corp’s (BTE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has seen a -5.80% decrease in the past week, with a -7.73% drop in the past month, and a -18.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for BTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.40% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -16.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) is 2.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTE is 2.92.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) is $5.75, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for BTE is 541.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On March 07, 2023, BTE’s average trading volume was 699.48K shares.

BTE) stock’s latest price update

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 4.15. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has seen a -5.80% decrease in the past week, with a -7.73% drop in the past month, and a -18.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for BTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.40% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -16.63% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp saw -9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.