Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is 1.75.

The public float for BBWI is 222.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBWI on March 07, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 39.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 11 hours ago that Third Point Pulls Plan for Proxy Fight With Bath & Body Works

BBWI’s Market Performance

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has experienced a -5.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.31% drop in the past month, and a -9.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for BBWI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBWI reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for BBWI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBWI, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

BBWI Trading at -10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.65. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Mazurek Thomas E., who sale 16,338 shares at the price of $42.25 back on May 27. After this action, Mazurek Thomas E. now owns 11,225 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $690,315 using the latest closing price.

Arlin Wendy C., the EVP and CFO of Bath & Body Works Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Arlin Wendy C. is holding 98,888 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Equity return is now at value -40.50, with 18.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.