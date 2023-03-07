Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BSBR is at 0.83.

The public float for BSBR is 3.27B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume for BSBR on March 07, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

BSBR) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR)’s stock price has increased by 1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 5.21. however, the company has experienced a -4.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BSBR’s Market Performance

BSBR’s stock has fallen by -4.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.49% and a quarterly rise of 1.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.37% for BSBR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSBR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BSBR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BSBR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

BSBR Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSBR fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. saw -0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BSBR

Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.