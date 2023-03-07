Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is $36.86, which is $4.83 above the current market price. The public float for BKR is 1.01B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKR on March 07, 2023 was 6.98M shares.

BKR) stock’s latest price update

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 32.28. However, the company has experienced a 3.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/11/22 that Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

BKR’s Market Performance

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has seen a 3.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.80% gain in the past month and a 10.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for BKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for BKR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $43 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BKR, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

BKR Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.61. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from BORRAS MARIA C, who sale 9,811 shares at the price of $30.93 back on Jan 31. After this action, BORRAS MARIA C now owns 59,463 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $303,454 using the latest closing price.

BORRAS MARIA C, the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of Baker Hughes Company, sale 9,811 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BORRAS MARIA C is holding 20,474 shares at $284,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -2.84. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.