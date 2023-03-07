Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.01.

The public float for IONM is 13.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONM on March 07, 2023 was 10.30K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

IONM) stock’s latest price update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM)’s stock price has increased by 17.20 compared to its previous closing price of 5.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IONM’s Market Performance

IONM’s stock has risen by 3.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.30% and a quarterly drop of -28.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.93% for Assure Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.24% for IONM stock, with a simple moving average of -67.63% for the last 200 days.

IONM Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.55%, as shares surge +11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM rose by +16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp. saw 12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Feb 06. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 3,822,498 shares of Assure Holdings Corp., valued at $7,250 using the latest closing price.

Parsons Preston T, the 10% Owner of Assure Holdings Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $0.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Parsons Preston T is holding 3,847,498 shares at $7,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.