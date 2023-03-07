Assessing the Risk and Potential of United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) Stock

The stock of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has gone up by 2.35% for the week, with a -2.50% drop in the past month and a -1.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.65% for UPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for UPS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is above average at 14.12x. The 36-month beta value for UPS is also noteworthy at 1.08.

The public float for UPS is 720.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of UPS on March 07, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

UPS) stock’s latest price update

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 185.68. However, the company has experienced a 2.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/31/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $197. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UPS, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

UPS Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.15. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Lane Laura J, who sale 14,617 shares at the price of $178.16 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lane Laura J now owns 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $2,604,143 using the latest closing price.

Brothers Norman M. Jr, the Chief Legal & Compliance Off of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 20,724 shares at $182.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brothers Norman M. Jr is holding 0 shares at $3,777,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Equity return is now at value 67.50, with 16.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.