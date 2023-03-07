Assessing the Risk and Potential of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) Stock

The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has seen a 0.10% increase in the past week, with a -7.47% drop in the past month, and a 13.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for TEVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.41% for TEVA stock, with a simple moving average of 9.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TEVA is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TEVA is $10.28, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for TEVA is 1.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume for TEVA on March 07, 2023 was 8.92M shares.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 10.04. However, the company has seen a 0.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEVA reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for TEVA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

TEVA Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw 8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Stark David Matthew, who sale 63,383 shares at the price of $9.89 back on Feb 28. After this action, Stark David Matthew now owns 2,974 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $626,642 using the latest closing price.

Dethlefs Sven, the EVP, North America Commercial of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 59,655 shares at $9.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Dethlefs Sven is holding 165,381 shares at $589,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.96 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.02. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.28. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.