Assessing the Risk and Potential of McDonald’s Corporation’s (MCD) Stock

The stock of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has seen a 2.69% increase in the past week, with a 2.56% gain in the past month, and a -0.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for MCD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for MCD stock, with a simple moving average of 4.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Right Now?

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MCD is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MCD is $293.47, which is $23.55 above the current market price. The public float for MCD is 730.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume for MCD on March 07, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

MCD) stock’s latest price update

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 270.64. However, the company has seen a 2.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that McDonald’s Directors Beat Sexual Misconduct Oversight Lawsuit

Analysts’ Opinion of MCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MCD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MCD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $280 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCD reach a price target of $288, previously predicting the price at $285. The rating they have provided for MCD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MCD, setting the target price at $295 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

MCD Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCD rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $266.31. In addition, McDonald’s Corporation saw 2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCD starting from Kempczinski Christopher J, who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $267.69 back on Feb 23. After this action, Kempczinski Christopher J now owns 34,637 shares of McDonald’s Corporation, valued at $1,030,606 using the latest closing price.

Hoovel Catherine A., the SVP – Corporate Controller of McDonald’s Corporation, sale 2,876 shares at $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Hoovel Catherine A. is holding 1,184 shares at $776,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.66 for the present operating margin

+56.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for McDonald’s Corporation stands at +26.65. Equity return is now at value -99.10, with 12.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.