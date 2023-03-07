Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.58x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) by analysts is $6.75, which is $8.17 above the current market price. The public float for ARQQ is 24.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.99% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ARQQ was 2.05M shares.

ARQQ stock's latest price update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’s stock price has decreased by -3.99 compared to its previous closing price of 1.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.K. Quantum Cybersecurity Firm Discloses SEC Investigation Over Merger

ARQQ’s Market Performance

ARQQ’s stock has risen by 6.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.00% and a quarterly drop of -81.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.35% for Arqit Quantum Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.64% for ARQQ stock, with a simple moving average of -74.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

ARQQ Trading at -46.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -56.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8519. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -63.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-712.78 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arqit Quantum Inc. stands at +902.32. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 35.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.