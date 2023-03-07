Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Stock Faces 4.01% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has gone down by -9.87% for the week, with a -20.72% drop in the past month and a -8.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.02% for ARLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.61% for ARLO stock, with a simple moving average of -33.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is $9.67, which is $6.08 above the current market price. The public float for ARLO is 85.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARLO on March 07, 2023 was 597.14K shares.

ARLO) stock’s latest price update

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.39 compared to its previous closing price of 3.62. but the company has seen a -9.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that The Cameras Worked Fine. Their Maker Said They Had Reached Their End of Life.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ARLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ARLO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ARLO Trading at -11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc. saw -2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from Summers Grady, who purchase 3,497 shares at the price of $4.27 back on Feb 15. After this action, Summers Grady now owns 227,072 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc., valued at $14,932 using the latest closing price.

FAISON RALPH E, the Director of Arlo Technologies Inc., purchase 23,800 shares at $4.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FAISON RALPH E is holding 343,367 shares at $99,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.39 for the present operating margin

+24.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies Inc. stands at -12.88. Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.