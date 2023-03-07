ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 32.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

Is It Worth Investing in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) is above average at 3.22x. The 36-month beta value for MT is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MT is $37.25, which is $4.1 above than the current price. The public float for MT is 704.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume of MT on March 07, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

MT’s Market Performance

MT’s stock has seen a 6.61% increase for the week, with a 2.73% rise in the past month and a 19.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ArcelorMittal S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.13% for MT stock, with a simple moving average of 23.71% for the last 200 days.

MT Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.17. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw 21.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ArcelorMittal S.A. stands at +11.65. The total capital return value is set at 19.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.52. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.98. Total debt to assets is 12.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.