Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is above average at 23.45x. The 36-month beta value for WPM is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WPM is $50.13, which is $12.81 above than the current price. The public float for WPM is 449.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of WPM on March 07, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 41.25. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WPM’s Market Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has experienced a -4.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.74% drop in the past month, and a 0.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for WPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.98% for WPM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

WPM Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.02. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.