Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Viasat Inc. (VSAT)

The 36-month beta value for VSAT is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VSAT is $51.00, which is $15.11 above than the current price. The public float for VSAT is 72.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.89% of that float. The average trading volume of VSAT on March 07, 2023 was 435.48K shares.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)’s stock price has increased by 10.06 compared to its previous closing price of 32.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/28/22 that In Satellites, Antitrust Could Lead to Less Competition

VSAT’s Market Performance

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has experienced a 9.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.94% drop in the past month, and a 4.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.28% for VSAT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VSAT, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

VSAT Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.80. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw 13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Lippert Keven K, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $32.03 back on Feb 24. After this action, Lippert Keven K now owns 6,224 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $86,481 using the latest closing price.

Lippert Keven K, the Executive Vice President of Viasat Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $33.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lippert Keven K is holding 8,924 shares at $90,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -0.56. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.