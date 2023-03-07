Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 10.08x. The 36-month beta value for UGP is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UGP is $3.27, which is $0.51 above than the current price. The public float for UGP is 751.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of UGP on March 07, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has increased by 3.94 compared to its previous closing price of 2.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP’s stock has risen by 1.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.76% and a quarterly drop of -3.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.41% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.58% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.