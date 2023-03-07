Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

The 36-month beta value for TENX is also noteworthy at 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TENX is $6.00, which is $89.39 above than the current price. The public float for TENX is 1.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.80% of that float. The average trading volume of TENX on March 07, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

TENX stock's latest price update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX’s stock has fallen by -10.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -65.11% and a quarterly drop of -77.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.40% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.53% for TENX stock, with a simple moving average of -86.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -65.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -62.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8681. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -72.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -294.60, with -214.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.