Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMAX is $8.00, which is $3.93 above than the current price. The public float for CMAX is 77.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.09% of that float. The average trading volume of CMAX on March 07, 2023 was 542.00K shares.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 4.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Tesla, Dollar Tree, Boeing, Lucid: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CMAX’s Market Performance

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) has seen a -0.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.95% decline in the past month and a 8.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.50% for CMAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for CMAX stock, with a simple moving average of -24.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMAX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CMAX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMAX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $7.50 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMAX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CMAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CMAX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

CMAX Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, CareMax Inc. saw 11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.65 for the present operating margin

+76.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareMax Inc. stands at -2.26. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

In summary, CareMax Inc. (CMAX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.