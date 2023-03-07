Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BLI is $11.00, which is $9.4 above than the current price. The public float for BLI is 58.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume of BLI on March 07, 2023 was 872.28K shares.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)’s stock price has decreased by -13.04 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLI’s Market Performance

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) has seen a -2.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.20% decline in the past month and a -47.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.78% for BLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.64% for BLI stock, with a simple moving average of -52.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BLI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BLI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for BLI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

BLI Trading at -27.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.21%, as shares sank -34.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLI fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8112. In addition, Berkeley Lights Inc. saw -40.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLI starting from McClaskey James Paul, who sale 122 shares at the price of $1.99 back on Oct 20. After this action, McClaskey James Paul now owns 67,231 shares of Berkeley Lights Inc., valued at $243 using the latest closing price.

Hobbs Eric, the of Berkeley Lights Inc., sale 7,531 shares at $4.97 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Hobbs Eric is holding 182,725 shares at $37,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.29 for the present operating margin

+68.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berkeley Lights Inc. stands at -124.74. Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -40.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.